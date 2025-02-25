30 years of Vietnam Golden Ball Award: From golden goal to golden legacy

The Vietnam Golden Ball Award has become a prestigious and iconic symbol of Vietnamese football, serving as a benchmark for talent and sportsmanship across generations of players over the past 30 years.

More than just an award, it represents pride, honor, and ambition for Vietnamese footballers.

Originally created to recognize the best male footballers of the year, the Vietnam Golden Ball Award—launched and organized by SGGP Newspaper since 1995—has grown into the most anticipated football event at the turn of the year. Beyond celebrating individual excellence, it reflects the evolving journey of Vietnamese football and its relentless pursuit of global recognition.

Vietnamese football talents who ignite and sustain the Vietnam Golden Ball Award.

A historic golden moment

The Vietnam Golden Ball Award was established at a pivotal moment for Vietnamese football. In 1995, the national team participated in the 18th SEA Games in Thailand with high hopes, following significant progress under its first foreign coach, Tavares, and later Karl Heinz Weigang. When Weigang took over the team from Tavares, he inherited Vietnam’s most talented generation of players since reunification—later known as the "First Golden Generation."

At the 18th SEA Games, Vietnam’s journey fueled national football passion: a 2-0 victory over Malaysia, a 4-1 win against Cambodia, a hard-fought 1-3 loss to Thailand, and a dramatic 1-0 triumph over Indonesia, with midfielder Huu Dang scoring the decisive goal to send Vietnam to the semifinals where striker Tran Minh Chien’s golden goal secured Vietnam’s spot in the final. This historic milestone inspired SGGP Newspaper to honor outstanding players by initiating the Vietnam Golden Ball Award. Three months later, striker Le Huynh Duc became the first recipient of this prestigious title.

A new era for Vietnamese football

At its inception, the Vietnam Golden Ball Award was not envisioned as a long-term legacy. Yet, Vietnamese football turned a new page from that moment. Between 1995 and 1999, the national team twice reached the SEA Games final and played in the 1998 Tiger Cup final, establishing itself among Southeast Asia’s best. In 2001, the women's team fulfilled the SEA Games "golden dream," and striker Luu Ngoc Mai became the first female player honored at the awards. A year later, the Women's Golden Ball category was introduced, with Nguyen Thi Kim Hong as the first winner.

The award evolved alongside Vietnamese football. In 2015, the national futsal team qualified for the 2016 World Cup, leading to the creation of the Futsal Golden Ball category. The Best Young Player award followed the U16 team's stunning victory over China in the AFC U16 Championship.

Decades later, these milestones continued: the women’s team qualified for their first World Cup, the men's team reached the final round of Asian World Cup qualifiers, and the U19s secured a spot at the U20 World Cup. From Tran Minh Chien’s golden goal in 1995 to today, Vietnamese football has surged forward, steadily closing the gap with Asia’s elite and making World Cup dreams a tangible reality.

Vietnamese football talents have been honored for their relentless dedication over the past 30 years.

A gathering of friends The most special figure in the history of the Vietnam Golden Ball Award isn’t a winner but striker Tran Minh Chien, whose golden goal at the 18th SEA Games inspired its creation. In the inaugural voting, he narrowly missed the podium, finishing just one vote behind third place. Though disappointed, injuries later denied him another chance to compete for the award. He once shared, “I was sad not to be in the top three, but I respected the experts’ decision. My biggest regret is that I never had another opportunity to fight for it.” His former teammate, Le Huynh Duc, the first-ever Golden Ball winner, has never missed a ceremony. He even insists he doesn’t need a formal invitation—just a call from SGGP. More than just an award recipient, he often volunteers to announce winners, considering himself part of the Golden Ball family. Many past winners, now coaches, return each year, setting aside their busy schedules to reunite. Former midfield maestro Nguyen Hong Son, a two-time Golden Ball winner, once said, “We come here not just as colleagues but as friends, to relive memories and feel like we are still part of Vietnamese football’s journey.” The Gala is more than a ceremony—it’s a symbol of shared passion, recognition, and the lasting legacy of the game.

A glorious journey

For 30 years, the Vietnam Golden Ball Award has stood as a symbol of recognition for football legends. Striker Huynh Nhu, a record-holder with five Golden Ball titles, once said, "Winning the Golden Ball is every player's dream." As the only Vietnamese female player to compete in Europe, she played a crucial role in elevating Vietnamese women's football to the top of Southeast Asia and securing a spot at the 2023 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Pham Thanh Luong, a four-time Golden Ball winner, remains the only male player to claim the award while playing in the V.League 2. Their passion and dedication have helped them overcome all challenges, turning the dream of winning the Golden Ball into a legendary journey.

A lasting legacy For 30 years, the Vietnam Golden Ball Award has been an integral part of Vietnamese football, recognizing and inspiring players both on and off the pitch. Organized by SGGP Newspaper, the award has grown in influence, attracting widespread attention from fans, media, and businesses. The competition has become fiercer, sparking lively debates after each Gala. From a single category for male players, the award now features five categories, with hopes of adding a Women’s Futsal Golden Ball in the future to further honor and promote the sport.

By Dang Linh, Yen Phuong, Doan Minh Xuong – Translated by Thuy Doan