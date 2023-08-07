Vietnam becomes runner-up of 1st round of Women’s SEA V.League 2023

The women's volleyball team of Vietnam displayed great determination during the match that ascertained first and second place in the tournament. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to overcome the women's volleyball team of Thailand.

On the evening of August 6, the first round of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 concluded at Vinh Yen Sports Hall in Vinh Phuc Province. As a result, the stands were filled with eager spectators, anticipating the highlight moments of the last two matches: Vietnam against Thailand and Indonesia against the Philippines.

The encounter between Vietnam and Thailand was the conclusive battle of this round, as the triumphant team would clinch the championship title in the first round of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023. Consequently, both Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and Coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul of Thailand enlisted their strongest lineups.

Amidst the enthusiastic cheers of the home crowd, right from the opening set, the players of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team showcased their immense enthusiasm. On the court, the balls delivered by Lam Oanh consistently found their mark, with Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, and Tran Tu Linh each executing powerful spikes to score points. This set clearly exemplified the unwavering determination of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team as they shattered the defensive barrier of the Thai women's team, ultimately securing victory with a score of 25-22.

Initially, the effective start appeared to pave the way for continued advantages for the Vietnamese team in the following sets. However, the Thai women's volleyball team exhibited a more adept adjustment and unveiled their true prowess. Throughout the remaining sets, Coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul constantly changed the setter position, alternating between Pompum and Sirima.

This strategic shift facilitated precise and optimal ball placements for Ajcharaporn, Chatchu-on, Sasipaporn, Thatdao, Pimpichaya, and their teammates, resulting in skillful and accurate scoring spikes. The Thai team's formidable attack strategies deserve recognition, and their stalwart defensive backline displayed exceptional coverage, effectively countering the Vietnamese spikers. Capitalizing on this superior performance, the Thai women's team managed a remarkable turnaround, clinching victory over the host team in the remaining three sets with scores of 25-20, 28-26, and 25-17, respectively.

Ultimately, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team suffered a 1-3 defeat, earning the second-place position as Thailand clinched the championship title in the inaugural round of the Women's SEA V.League 2023. In the match for third place, the Indonesian team overcame the Philippines with a 3-0 victory. For their second-place finish, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team received a prize of US$14,000 from the organizers. Meanwhile, the victorious championship team was awarded a prize of $17,000.

As part of the award ceremony, the organizers bestowed individual accolades, honoring Doan Thi Lam Oanh as the standout setter, Tran Thi Thanh Thuy as the exceptional outside hitter, and Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh as the most effective opposite hitter. Ajcharaporn Kongyot (Thailand) was recognized as the tournament's most versatile player. Furthermore, the organizers also presented awards for the best middle blocker and libero.