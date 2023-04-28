Vietnam Airlines offers direct flight from Hanoi to Melbourne

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) announced that it would launch a direct flight between Hanoi and Melbourne, starting on June 15.

The carrier will operate two flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays, using Airbus A350 aircraft.

The flight will depart from Hanoi at 12:05 am and arrive in Melbourne at 12:30 pm; take off from Melbourne at 3 pm and land at Hanoi at 9:21 pm.

On the inauguration of the new service, VNA will offer promotional tickets. Accordingly, a return ticket connecting Hanoi and Melbourne will be priced at only US$645, including taxes and fees from now until December 31.

Passengers who bought tickets for a connecting flight from Hanoi to HCMC, then HCMC to Melbourne before April 30 can change their flight to the direct flights connecting two major cities without paying fees.

The airline has also offered a piece of free baggage for travelers who buy flexible economy-class tickets and standard economy tickets for the Hanoi-Melbourne flight from June 15 to July 14.

The new air services will bring the total number of direct routes linking Hanoi, HCMC in Vietnam and Sydney, Melbourne in Australia operated by the airline to 18.