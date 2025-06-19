HCMC hospitals cooperate to expand healthcare network

The satellite clinic of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital officially began operations at Saigon General Hospital in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, on June 18.

The satellite clinic of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital officially begins operations at Saigon General Hospital in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, on June 18. (Photo: SGGP)

The event marks the first step in a comprehensive professional partnership between the two public hospitals in the city.

The clinic includes three examination rooms, consisting of internal medicine, surgery, and obstetrics–pediatrics, together with two consultation rooms with the participation of leading physicians from Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, known for their deep expertise and extensive experience in fields such as internal medicine, surgery, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, emergency and critical care, and musculoskeletal disorders.

According to Dr. Mai Phan Tuong Anh, Deputy Director of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, the launch of the satellite clinic is a strategic move to expand the hospital’s service network, ease the burden on the main facility, and enhance access to high-quality healthcare services at the local level.

At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

According to a development plan approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Saigon General Hospital is set to become the second campus of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, with a strategic focus on developing into a specialized emergency care center.

This milestone represents an important evolution in public hospital collaboration, reflecting the shared commitment of both institutions to improving the quality of community healthcare and better serving residents and international visitors.

By Giao Linh—Translated by Kim Khanh