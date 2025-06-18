New technology breakthroughs to be introduced at iTech Expo 2025

The International Technology Exposition (iTech Expo 2025) will take place from July 9 to July 11 at the Sky Expo Vietnam International Exhibition and Convention Center in Quang Trung Software Park, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City.

The event will gather 150 booths from China, Russia and local tech enterprises from Ho Chi Minh City.

As indicated by the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA) on the morning of June 18, iTech Expo 2025, themed “New Tech Empower iFuture”, organized by the HCA, in collaboration with Vietbuild International Construction Exhibition Company and Alta Media.

This is the second time the international event has been held in Vietnam in the fields of information technology, communications and telecommunications.

Some new technologies are introduced at iTech Expo 2024.

In addition to the exhibition area for traditional technologies, this year’s event will design a space for innovative startup enterprises (startups), aiming to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

According to Mr. Lam Nguyen Hai Long, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association, iTech Expo 2025 not only showcases new technology products and solutions but also creates a networking space for both domestic and international businesses.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association Lam Nguyen Hai Long provides information about iTech Expo 2025.

In addition, iTech Expo 2025 promises to bring diverse perspectives on artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, education, high-tech agriculture and sustainable tourism via specialized seminars on the topics.

Notably, the event will also feature a direct tech sales program with exclusive promotional policies, as well as the launch of a trade management software platform within the framework of the exhibition.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Le Thanh Minh hoped that iTech Expo 2025 would serve as a platform to spread the spirit of innovation, promoting the development of science, technology and digital transformation not only in Ho Chi Minh City but also the whole country.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong