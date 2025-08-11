International cruise passengers arrivals surge in Vietnam

Saigontourist Travel Service Company (Saigontourist Travel) hosted the 20th annual general meeting of the Asia Cruise Services Network (ACSN) on August 11 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Representatives from 13 countries and territories, including the Maldives, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Myanmar, China and Vietnam, attended the event.

This marks the second time the rotating event has been held in Vietnam, focusing on further cooperation, sharing updates on cruise tourism trends, and promoting destinations.

Delegates pose for commemorative photos at the meeting.

Saigontourist Travel was the sole Vietnamese representative, serving both as the organizer and sponsor for a sightseeing program in Ho Chi Minh City dedicated to delegates.

The event is part of Saigontourist Travel’s international marketing strategy, which aims to attract ocean and river cruise passengers.

International cruise passengers arrive in Vietnam.

Since 2022, the company has consistently participated in major cruise tourism trade fairs, such as Seatrade Cruise Global in the United States and Seatrade Cruise Med in Spain.

According to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Luu, General Director of Saigontourist Travel, Vietnam’s cruise and river tourism sector is experiencing a strong recovery.

Proactive promotion at international events and hosting conferences like ACSN is helping secure Vietnam’s place on long-term itineraries for cruise lines through 2030.

In addition to serving international tourists, the company also acts as a shipping agent for numerous major cruise operators docking in Vietnam.

International cruise arrivals in Vietnam are welcomed by Saigontourist Travel.

From August 2025 to April 2026, Saigontourist Travel expects to welcome 151 international river cruise voyages carrying more than 6,000 passengers from Europe, the United States, Australia and so on.



The four- to nine-day journeys will depart from Ho Chi Minh City and travel along the Mekong River, passing destinations such as My Tho, Cai Be, Vinh Long, Sa Dec and Chau Doc, which are likely to offer travelers an immersive experience of the distinctive culture of Vietnam’s Mekong Delta.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong