EUR97 million Green Packaging Plant inaugurated

Phase 2 of the aseptic packaging factory, which is among the region's most advanced aseptic carton packaging plants, was inaugurated on July 3.

On the morning of July 3, Tetra Pak, a Swedish multinational food packaging and processing company officially inaugurated Phase 2 of its aseptic carton packaging factory at VSIP II-A Industrial Park.

Among the attendees was Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Its phase 2 spans 36,000 square meters with a total investment of EUR97 million.

Doubling its capacity, the facility now produces over 30 billion cartons yearly in 15 innovative packaging formats, serving the food and beverage needs of more than 644 million consumers both domestically and internationally.

Delegates perform a ritual to inaugurate the Tetra Pak’s phase 2 plant.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, emphasized that Tetra Pak’s phase 2 plant contributes to realizing key goals of the National Green Growth Strategy, the National Integrated Solid Waste Management Strategy and the National Climate Change Strategy through 2050.

Its sustainable production model strongly aligns with Ho Chi Minh City’s commitment to transitioning toward green industry and developing eco-smart industrial zones.

By Phuong Le- Translated by Huyen Huong

