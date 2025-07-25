Vietnam Airlines leases more airplanes to meet travel demand during summer

The national flag carrier yesterday received and put into operation two additional Airbus A320 airplanes under a wet lease to meet the surge in travel demand during the peak summer season of 2025.

According to the plan, the two new airplanes will add over 85,000 seats to the market, equivalent to nearly 500 flights, helping to ease transportation pressure during the busy domestic travel season.

The airplanes will primarily serve key routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Thanh Hoa, Dong Hoi, and Chu Lai. Passengers on these flights will be served by Vietnam Airlines flight attendants in collaboration with international ones.

The A320 aircraft has recently been leased by Vietnam Airlines.

During this year's summer peak period, Vietnam Airlines plans to operate 43,000 flights across its domestic and international network, offering nearly nine million seats, an increase of almost 14 percent compared to the same period last year.



The domestic network alone will see around 33,000 flights, providing more than 6.3 million seats, up over 28 percent from the regular schedule.

The airline is also increasing flight frequency during early morning and late evening time slots, especially on routes with popular tourist destinations such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Hue and Quy Nhon.

On the international network, Vietnam Airlines has also launched several new summer routes, including Ho Chi Minh City – Bali, Nha Trang – Busan, Hanoi – Milan and Da Nang – Osaka, to meet travel demand and enhance trade connectivity between Vietnam and key international markets.

Wet leasing is an arrangement in which airlines lease aircraft along with crew, maintenance, and insurance from a foreign partner.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong