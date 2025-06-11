Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Association launched

The Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Association (HGBA) was officially launched on June 10, bringing together representatives from diverse sectors such as industry, finance, energy, and media to promote action on sustainable development.

The Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Association (HGBA) is officially launched on June 10. (Photo: SGGP)

The association's structure includes a 52-member Executive Committee, a 17-member Standing Committee, and a three-member Inspection Committee. During its inaugural congress for the 2025–2030 term, the association elected Dinh Hong Ky, Chairman of the Board of Secoin JSC, as its new chairman.

In his address, Chairman Dinh Hong Ky emphasized the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Association is not merely a formality; it is the beginning of a journey toward a green future. The green transition is no longer a trend; it is a mandatory condition for businesses to survive and achieve sustainable development.

For the 2025–2027 period, the Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Association plans to launch several key initiatives, including a support center for green business transition, the "Green Business Hub” digital platform, workshops on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), energy audits, the promotion of green finance, and product life cycle assessments.

The association aims to attract at least 200 members by the end of 2025, examine the development of a carbon credit trading platform, and establish a green investment fund to support businesses.

As part of the launch event, the Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Association also hosted a discussion titled "Green Transition Amidst Global Volatility," which drew significant interest from experts and the business community.

By Minh Xuan—Translated by Kim Khanh