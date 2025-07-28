Coherent inaugurates $127 million high-tech plant in Dong Nai

US-based Coherent Corporation held the grand opening of its Coherent Nhon Trach plant in Nhon Trach No.1 Industrial Park, Dong Nai Province with a total investment of US$127 million on the morning of July 28.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung and leaders of relevant agencies witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on 2025–2030 cooperation between the National Innovation Center, Vietnam National University HCMC, and Coherent Vietnam Co., Ltd.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung; Mr. Vu Hai Quan, President of Vietnam National University, HCMC; leaders of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Science and Technology; and representatives of the National Innovation Center (NIC), among others.

Mr. Gary Kapusta, Coherent’s Chief of Shared Services and Supply Chain Officer, noted that the company began operations in Vietnam over a decade ago at VSIP No.1 Industrial Park in Binh Duong Province and currently runs a service center in Hanoi. To date, Coherent has employed more than 2,000 staff, with Vietnam playing a pivotal role in its global manufacturing, product development, and photonics innovation operations.

Driven by the need to expand high-tech production, Coherent invested in the Nhon Trach No.1 facility to manufacture silicon carbide (SiC) substrates, advanced optical components, and high-performance technical ceramics.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung and other delegates at the ceremony to inaugurate the plant.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung hailed the plant as a key step in Coherent’s global technology strategy and a clear demonstration of the growing confidence among top-tier tech corporations in Vietnam’s investment climate and development potential. He emphasized that the inauguration holds special significance as the two nations approach the 30th anniversary of Vietnam–US diplomatic ties, further reinforcing the recent upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He encouraged Coherent to deepen its investments in Vietnam, particularly in higher value-added stages of the semiconductor supply chain, while investing in training and employing the country’s high-quality workforce. He also urged stronger collaboration with research institutes and universities to establish a comprehensive and sustainable innovation ecosystem. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed hope that Coherent would effectively implement the “triple helix” cooperation model—linking government, academic institutions, and businesses—through partnerships with NIC and Vietnam National University, HCMC, on training programs and student, intern, and researcher exchanges in semiconductors and AI.

The representative of Coherent Vietnam Co., Ltd. presents scholarships to institutions and Nhon Trach Commune.

As part of the event, Coherent Vietnam Co., Ltd. awarded Talent and Nurture scholarships worth a total of VND300 million to Lac Hong University, Vietnam National University HCMC, and the People’s Committee of Nhon Trach Commune. In addition, NIC, Vietnam National University HCMC, and Coherent Vietnam Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for the 2025–2030 period.

By Xuan Trung - Translated by Thuy Doan