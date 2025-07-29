UEH, Leicester University strengthen comprehensive institutional collaboration

The University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) and the University of Leicester, United Kingdom, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) strengthening the commitment to comprehensive institutional collaboration on the morning of July 28.

Representatives from the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, the University of Leicester, and the British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City at the signing ceremony.

The MOU signing ceremony was hosted by the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH), with representatives from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom, in attendance at UEH's Campus A. This event marks an important milestone in fulfilling UEH's mission to elevate knowledge and opens up broad opportunities for collaboration in training, research, and academic exchange.

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders from both universities, along with representatives from the British Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City. On behalf of UEH, there were representatives from Prof. Su Dinh Thanh, UEH President; Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Phong Nguyen - Standing Deputy Head of the Department of Research, Development and Global Engagement; Assoc. Prof. Pham Duong Phuong Thao - Deputy Head of the Department of Research, Development, and Global Engagement; Prof. Vo Xuan Vinh - Dean of the Institute of Business Research; Dr. Ngo Quang Huan - Dean of the School of Management; Assoc. Prof. Tran Dang Khoa - Director of the Business Administration Program, along with the members of UEH and the Institute of Business Research.

The delegation from the University of Leicester was led by Prof. Nishan Canagarajah, President and Vice-Chancellor; Prof. James Fitchett, Deputy Head of the College of Business; and Mr. Paul Angrave, Director of Public Affairs.

UEH was also honored to welcome distinguished guests from the British Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City, led by Mr. William Lawrenson, Deputy Consul General and Head of Trade Investment, and Ms. Ho Thi Kim Phuong, Trade Manager, Education of the British Consulate-General HCMC.

Reaffirming a shared vision and sustainable commitment

During the ceremony, representatives from both institutions shared their aspirations and strategic directions for collaboration. Prof. Su Dinh Thanh, UEH President, extended a warm welcome to the delegation from the University of Leicester. This signing ceremony stands as a concrete step toward enhancing UEH’s goal of becoming a multidisciplinary and sustainable university. Also, it is a significant point in reinforcing and affirming UEH’s growing academic standing within the global education landscape.

Prof. Su Dinh Thanh delivers a welcome speech to the delegation from the University of Leicester.

On behalf of the University of Leicester, Prof. Nishan Canagarajah expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome at UEH. He acknowledged the strong and sustainable foundation of collaboration between the two universities, particularly the joint PhD training program between UEH and the University of Leicester in 2021. This ceremony underscores the fruitful outcomes of past partnerships and represents a significant step forward in elevating bilateral academic initiatives to a higher level.

Prof. Nishan Canagarajah expresses his appreciation and insightful perspectives on the significance of the partnership.

Continuing the ceremony, representing the British Consulate General HCMC, Mr. William Lawrenson, Deputy Consul General and Head of Trade Investment, delivered congratulatory remarks, highlighting the cooperation between UEH and the University of Leicester as a strong foundation for the success of UK-Vietnam educational collaboration. The partnership between the two institutions is expected to continue serving as a driving force in enhancing the quality of higher education, toward inclusive and sustainable growth for Vietnam in the future.

Mr. William Lawrenson extends his congratulations.

As the academic liaison since the inception of their collaboration, Prof. Vo Xuan Vinh, Dean of the Institute of Business Research at UEH, engaged in detailed discussions with the University of Leicester delegation regarding opportunities to expand joint doctoral programs, collaborative research activities, and upcoming academic initiatives.

Prof. Vo Xuan Vinh delivers remarks at the signing ceremony.

Since 2019, the UEH Institute of Business Research has initiated academic collaborations with the University of Leicester, co-organizing the annual International Conference on Business and Finance ICBF and implementing the PhD training program. The new cooperation agreement reinforces the commitment of both universities to co-create high-quality academic programs that align with the sustainable growth in global higher education.

The official signing ceremony laid a strong foundation for strengthening and elevating the collaborative partnership between UEH and the University of Leicester, paving the way for a sustainable, comprehensive journey that contributes to the advancement of global academic values.

The signing moment between the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City and the University of Leicester (United Kingdom) marked a significant milestone in advancing international academic collaboration and paved the way for future enduring partnerships.

Through this strategic partnership, UEH continues to assert its role as a hub of innovation in education and research, proactively expanding its global academic network to enhance teaching quality, promote international publications, and spread sustainable value to the broader community.

By Institute of Business Research