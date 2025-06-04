Hoan My Academy advances technology-driven healthcare delivery

The strategic partnership signing ceremony marks a key step in advancing modern medical training and promote the application of technology and artificial intelligence into patient care.

At the strategic partnership signing ceremony

Hoan My Academy, the Institute of Training and Research under Hoan My Medical Corporation, signed two strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for collaboration in training and research with MRT Inc. and Lea Bio Vietnam, in HCMC on May 30.

The signing ceremony took place at Hoan My Medical Corporation’s headquarters with the participation of the Group’s Board of Directors, Hoan My Academy leadership, representatives from MRT Inc., Lea Bio Vietnam, and affiliated hospitals and clinics. These agreements mark a significant milestone in Hoan My’s continued commitment to expand international collaboration in medical education, scientific research, and technology transfer.

These partnerships aim to establish a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges high-quality medical expertise from Japan with the current healthcare landscape in Vietnam. Through these collaborations, Hoan My Medical Corporation seeks to strengthen the professional competencies of its healthcare workforce and develop scalable digital health models that enhance patient care and clinical outcomes.

Under the partnership with MRT Inc., Hoan My Academy will launch advanced clinical training programmes, focusing on core medical specialities and cutting-edge treatment methodologies, led by renowned Japanese physicians and clinical experts, aiming to update and enhance professional knowledge and clinical skills for Vietnamese healthcare professionals. Training content will be co-developed and jointly owned by both parties to ensure long-term value and sustainability in continuing medical education.

In parallel, Hoan My Academy and Lea Bio will jointly implement a project to leverage information technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in patient triage and care pathways, from emergency admissions to outpatient care. This initiative aims to optimise patient flow, reduce waiting times, and improve overall hospital efficiency. The project prioritises the development of practical, scalable digital solutions tailored to the operational context of Vietnamese healthcare institutions.

Associate Professor Dr. Le Thi Anh Thu, Director of Hoan My Academy, remarked: "These partnerships with MRT Inc. and Lea Bio extend beyond academic exchange and scientific research. They lay the groundwork for continuing medical education, the sharing of academic resources, pilot innovative healthcare technologies, and the expansion of regional professional networks. Together, these efforts will pave the way for new directions in medical training and research in Vietnam—integrating international knowledge and modern technologies into patient care."

Ms. Huynh Bich Lien, CEO of Hoan My Medical Corporation, added: "In addition to our ongoing investments in infrastructure, equipment, and cutting-edge medical technologies, Hoan My remains committed to developing our healthcare professionals through comprehensive training and research collaborations. We believe that the combination of clinical excellence and technology will significantly enhance the quality of patient care and clinical outcomes."

Mr. Nobutaka Kato, CEO of MRT Inc., stated: "We are confident that the synergy between Hoan My Academy’s training expertise, its healthcare network, and MRT’s technological strengths will help elevate healthcare standards not only in Vietnam but across Southeast Asia. With a core philosophy centered on advancing healthcare and contributing to society, MRT is committed to innovation and long-term collaboration with the Vietnamese healthcare sector."

Mr. Yasuharu Hamanaka, Director of Lea Bio Co., Ltd., commented: "We are dedicated to delivering practical value to our partners and the wider community. Over the next 5 to 10 years, Lea Bio aims to establish digital health solutions as the new standard for healthcare delivery in Vietnam."

Thanh Van