One more business gets air transport business license

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has approved the Ministry of Construction’s request to issue an air transport business license to Phu Quoc Sun Aviation Company.

A corner of Phu Quoc island district

The Deputy Prime Minister has tasked the Ministry of Construction with ensuring the Sun PhuQuoc Airways project adheres to all legal regulations regarding its licensing, report content, and implementation. The Ministry is also responsible for managing and supervising the airline to guarantee safe and effective civil aviation activities.

This directive follows the Prime Minister's prior approval of the investment policy and investor for Sun PhuQuoc Airways. The project, undertaken by Phu Quoc Sun Aviation Company has a total investment of VND2,500 billion (approximately US$98.81 million). By 2030, the airline expects to operate a fleet of 31 aircraft.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways plans to operate as a commercial airline with a charter model, primarily serving tourists traveling to major domestic and international tourist and commercial hubs, with a special focus on routes connecting to and from Phu Quoc Island. This initiative is anticipated to significantly boost tourism development, services, and aviation infrastructure in Vietnam's Southern region.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan