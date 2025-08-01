Pasteur Institute, Nagasaki University step up disease prevention collaboration

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the Pasteur Institute, said that under the MoU, the two sides committed to promoting diverse and practical collaborative activities.

At the signing ceremony of the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City and Nagasaki University of Japan on August 1. (Photo: VNA)

The Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City and Nagasaki University of Japan, both leading facilities in tropical medicine and infectious diseases in their respective countries, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as epidemiological surveillance capacity building, vaccine development, and response to both existing and emerging diseases.

Associate Professor Dr. Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the Pasteur Institute, said that under the MoU, the two sides committed to promoting diverse and practical collaborative activities. These include joint conferences and workshops, exchanges of scholars, researchers and students, sharing academic materials, and the development of specific programmes and projects in scientific research, training, and epidemic prevention.

Witnessing the signing ceremony, Nguyen Ngo Quang, Director of the Administration of Science, Technology and Training under the Ministry of Health, suggested that the institute quickly draft a first-year action plan focused on readily implementable items such as short-term expert exchanges, bilateral workshops, and joint research group connections.

Additionally, it should proactively seek and mobilise resources from international research support programs and bilateral or multilateral funding organisations to ensure the financial sustainability of the cooperation.

Masuo Ono, Consul General of Japan in the southern metropolis, emphasised the importance of preventive medicine in preventing outbreaks and the transmission of infectious diseases. He highlighted its role in protecting lives, public health, and ensuring societal stability and prosperity. He expressed his hope that the agreement would strengthen efforts to control infectious diseases in Vietnam and around the world.

Notably, the two institutions have engaged in research and training cooperation since 2004.

