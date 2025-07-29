The First Demo Day 2025 bridges domestic, international investors

The Saigon Hi-Tech Park Incubation Center (SHTP-IC), in partnership with Silver Lion Enterprise Impact, hosted “The First Demo Day 2025” in Thu Duc City on the morning of July 29.

The event drew numerous domestic and international venture capital funds, serving as a vital bridge between promising startups and potential investors.

An overview of the event

Five standout projects, carefully selected from SHTP-IC’s incubation programs, took center stage, showcasing innovations in strategic technology fields such as biotechnology, electric vehicles (EVs), artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). Participating startups pitched their business models, core technologies, pilot results, and commercialization strategies to a panel of investors and experts representing funds including ITI Fund, VIISA, Dragon Capital, Startup Law, and DMZ Vietnam.

Beyond the pitching sessions, the program provided an immersive networking platform, helping startups sharpen their competitive edge, refine fundraising skills, and connect with the global investment ecosystem. According to the organizers, all participating startups are currently incubated, mentored, and quality-assessed by SHTP-IC’s team of specialists in technology, management, and legal frameworks with a deep understanding of both innovation and the market landscape.

Representatives of the projects present their models to investors.

Professor Dr. Nguyen Ky Phung, Director of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board, emphasized that the park’s mission extends beyond attracting major technology corporations; it also seeks to serve as a launchpad for Vietnamese high-tech enterprises. At the heart of this mission, he noted, lies the SHTP-IC, regarded as the driving force behind startup support within the park.

Professor Dr. Nguyen Ky Phung, Director of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park Management Board, speaks at the event.

He added that the management board and SHTP-IC regularly organize programs such as the “IoT Startup Contest” along with recurring Demo Days and pitching sessions, creating arenas for startups to refine their business models and present directly to investors.

“We also work closely with partners like Vietnam Silicon Valley and an extensive network of experts to provide startups with deep-dive mentorship, product refinement, business strategy development, and professional fundraising guidance,” Professor Dr. Nguyen Ky Phung said.

By Bui Tuan, Thien Phat – Translated by Thuy Doan