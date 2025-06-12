PRO Vietnam and HCMC National University cooperate on training in recycling

PRO Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City National University are partnering to collaborate on training programs and technology transfer focused on recycling.

The Vietnam Packaging Recycling Alliance (PRO Vietnam) held its annual conference yesterday under the theme 'Science and Technology: The Key to Advancing the Circular Economy'.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Minh Ngan highly appreciated the effective and practical activities of PRO Vietnam in recent times. The organization has fulfilled its mission, contributing to environmental protection and promoting the circular economy model in Vietnam, aiming for a green, clean and beautiful Vietnam by ensuring the collection and recycling process takes place smoothly and sustainably.

On this occasion, PRO Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City National University signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation to develop applied research programs, specialized training and technology transfer.

The goal is to effectively implement the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy and develop a sustainable, and evidence-based circular economy model for packaging in Vietnam. In doing so, it aims to enhance competitiveness, optimize recycling systems, and close the packaging value chain.

Director Vu Hai Quan of Ho Chi Minh City National University emphasized that this collaboration opens up new avenues for connection between businesses and academic institutions. He noted that it serves as a vital bridge, enabling the business community to access up-to-date knowledge, high-quality human resources, and research projects with real-world applications.