SHTP-IC, Ascendas Company integrate AI and Robotics to optimize production

The seminar sees participation of tech enterprises, industry experts, and representatives of innovative startups

The Saigon Hi-Tech Park Incubation Center (SHTP-IC), in collaboration with Ascendas Systems Company and BLOCK71, were organizing the seminar ‘Smart Manufacturing Revolution: Integrating AI and Robotics for Production Optimization’ today.

The event aims to showcase breakthrough technologies and foster connections among tech enterprises, industry experts, and Vietnam’s innovative startup community.

At the seminar, industry experts presented practical applications of automation solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital twin technologies to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and optimize workflows within manufacturing enterprises.

Key innovations showcased included industrial robots, data-driven predictive maintenance, digital twin systems, and AI-powered decision support platforms. These technologies are seen as essential building blocks for shaping a sustainable, intelligent manufacturing ecosystem ready for the digital future.

According to CEO Alex Lo of TechSource Systems and Ascendas Systems, technology is a key driver of sustainable growth in the manufacturing sector. The seminar not only deepened technical understanding but also offered Vietnamese businesses, engineers, and tech innovators valuable opportunities to explore and experiment with transformative global technologies.

In addition, the seminar introduced the startup support program from MathWorks and Ascendas Systems, providing opportunities to access MATLAB & Simulink with software discounts, training, and technical consulting. Furthermore, it shared success stories of MATLAB & Simulink applications globally, highlighting the potential for development and application in Vietnam towards innovation.

Deputy Director in charge of SHTP-IC Quach Anh Sen said that smart manufacturing is not only a technological revolution but also a vital strategy for enhancing competitiveness and achieving sustainable development in the new era. Flexible automation, AI in quality control, forecasting, and production operations, as well as the application of IoT and big data, are creating breakthrough opportunities for both large enterprises and medium to small-scale factories in Vietnam.

At SHTP-IC, many startups are developing core technology solutions that can be directly applied to production lines. For these solutions to be widely implemented, there needs to be a connection between manufacturing enterprises, technology startups, researchers, investors, and regulatory agencies. SHTP-IC is committed to continuing to be a reliable bridge, supporting technology companies and startups in accessing the manufacturing market, seeking, testing, and applying advanced and effective solutions.

According to the organizing committee, the seminar not only provides knowledge and practical tools but also creates opportunities for collaboration, learning, and development for businesses, professionals, and startups interested in the fields of smart manufacturing, modern industry, and sustainability in the digital age. This serves as evidence of the efforts to connect the global technology platform with the innovative startup ecosystem in Vietnam, aiming to promote the digital transformation process within the manufacturing sector.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan