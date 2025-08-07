Business

Self - introduction

Vietnam Airlines launches trial of in-flight internet service

SGGP

Vietnam Airlines has officially commenced testing its in-flight internet service, marking a significant step toward enhancing passenger connectivity.

1000007186-6663-7669.jpg
Vietnam Airlines launches pilot program for internet access during flights

In the initial phase, the national flag carrier is offering complimentary, unlimited web browsing throughout the flight for business class passengers. Additionally, all passengers on both domestic and international routes will receive 15 minutes of free messaging on popular platforms such as Zalo, Viber, and WhatsApp.

For international flights, Vietnam Airlines is introducing three data packages tailored to passenger needs:

  • Messaging Package ($5): Unlimited messaging for the duration of the flight
  • Browsing Package ($10): Web browsing for one hour
  • Unlimited Package ($20): Unlimited web browsing throughout the entire flight

For domestic flights, the paid service will be rolled out once the payment infrastructure is fully operational.

The in-flight connectivity system has been developed in collaboration with VNPT Group, utilizing the U.S.-based Viasat satellite network. This partnership ensures stable, secure internet access at cruising altitude.

This initiative follows an April 2025 announcement from Vietnam Airlines and VNPT Group regarding their cooperation to bring in-flight connectivity (IFC) to life. In the first phase, IFC will be installed on 10 Airbus A350 aircraft, with the entire A350 fleet scheduled for implementation.

By Kim Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

in-flight internet service the national carrier domestic flights U.S.-based Viasat satellite

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn