Vietnam Airlines launches trial of in-flight internet service

Vietnam Airlines launches pilot program for internet access during flights

In the initial phase, the national flag carrier is offering complimentary, unlimited web browsing throughout the flight for business class passengers. Additionally, all passengers on both domestic and international routes will receive 15 minutes of free messaging on popular platforms such as Zalo, Viber, and WhatsApp.

For international flights, Vietnam Airlines is introducing three data packages tailored to passenger needs:

Messaging Package ($5): Unlimited messaging for the duration of the flight

Unlimited messaging for the duration of the flight Browsing Package ($10): Web browsing for one hour

Web browsing for one hour Unlimited Package ($20): Unlimited web browsing throughout the entire flight

For domestic flights, the paid service will be rolled out once the payment infrastructure is fully operational.

The in-flight connectivity system has been developed in collaboration with VNPT Group, utilizing the U.S.-based Viasat satellite network. This partnership ensures stable, secure internet access at cruising altitude.

This initiative follows an April 2025 announcement from Vietnam Airlines and VNPT Group regarding their cooperation to bring in-flight connectivity (IFC) to life. In the first phase, IFC will be installed on 10 Airbus A350 aircraft, with the entire A350 fleet scheduled for implementation.

By Kim Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan