PTSC hands over 33 offshore wind power foundations to Danish investor

This is an important milestone as it marks the first time the PTSC has successfully manufactured and exported large-scaled wind power foundations.

PTSC General Director Tran Ho Bac speaks at a ceremony in Vung Tau city on June 16 to mark the completion of the foundation handover. (Photo: VNA)

The recent handover of 33 foundations manufactured by the Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) to an offshore wind power project of Orsted has been recognised as an outstanding work of the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam).

The Party Committee of Petrovietnam organized a ceremony in Vung Tau city on June 16 to mark the completion of the handover.

The PTSC manufactured and supplied 33 suction bucket jacket (SBJ) foundations for the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms invested by Denmark’s Orsted off the coast of Taiwan (China).

This is an important milestone as it marks the first time the PTSC has successfully manufactured and exported large-scaled wind power foundations.

Speaking at the event, PTSC General Director Tran Ho Bac said that this is a very important project because for the first time, a Vietnamese enterprise has won a bid and manufactured large-scaled wind power foundations for export.

During the project implementation, the PTSC also faced many challenges in terms of technology, international technical standards, and construction progress. However, with strong determination and outstanding capacity, it completed the project with high quality and won high evaluation from the partner, Bac said.

Through this project, Petrovietnam and the PTSC have substantially contributed to forming a domestic supply chain for the offshore wind power industry. This helps Vietnam to be more proactive in developing offshore wind power projects in the coming time.

On December 1, 2024, Pime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended an event marking the handover of the first foundation.

Vietnamplus