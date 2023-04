A direct air route connecting the Mekong Delta province of Can Tho and the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh was launched on April 25.

The new service will be offered twice s a week on Tuesday and Sunday and is scheduled to take two hours and 20 minutes.

The opening of the new the new flight is an opportunity to develop tourism and trade between two major economic regions.

The first trip carrying more than 170 passengers arrived at Can Tho Airport on April 25.