Occupancy rates on some air routes on national holidays lower than expected

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the seat occupancy rates on some air routes in the upcoming national holidays on April 30 and May 1, is lower than expected.

Accordingly, the seat occupancy rates are 65-77 percent on the Hanoi-Cam Ranh/Da Nang/Da Lat/Phu Quoc/Tuy Hoa/Binh Dinh routes; more than 90 percent on flights to Dong Hoi, Buon Ma Thuot, Con Dao and Rach Gia; over 80 percent on the routes to Hue, Pleiku and Can Tho on April 28.

The occupancy rates are approximately 76 percent on the Hanoi-Da Nang route; around 90-100 percent on flights to Dong Hoi, Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku, Hue, Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh, Can Tho and Con Dao on April 29.

The occupancy rate of seats on HCMC-Tuy Hoa/Binh Dinh routes reached more than 90 percent, and 70-80 percent on routes to other tourist destinations on April 28.

The HCMC-Da Nang/Hanoi/Dong Hoi routes saw an average seat occupancy rate while flights to Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh and Con Dao achieved a 100 percent occupancy rate on April 29.

The seat occupancy rates are over 90 percent on the Buon Ma Thuot/Ca Mau/Tuy Hoa/Con Dao/Dong Hoi – Hanoi route, and Phu Quoc/ Tuy Hoa/ Van Don/ Vinh – HCMC routes on May 2; flights from Buon Ma Thuot, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh, Con Dao, Dong Hoi, Ca Mau to Hanoi, and from Chu Lai, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh and Vinh to HCMC on May 3.

Ticket prices of domestic airlines slightly dropped by 10-15 percent for flights that have not been full yet or fly at night on April 29 and May 3, compared to two weeks ago.

Tickets on the routes between Hanoi, HCMC and Phu Quoc, Cam Ranh, Van Don were sold out with price remaining unchanged or slightly increasing.

Carriers only offer a 30 percent discount on tickets on the days before, during and after national holidays.