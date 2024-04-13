Sports

VFF to announce new head coach of Vietnam football team in May

SGGP

Vietnam Football Federation is likely to announce the new head coach of the Vietnam national football team in early May to prepare for the upcoming match against the Philippines team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Currently, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has received and shortlisted the list of most suitable candidates for the position of head football coach.

Vice President of the VFF Tran Anh Tu stated that there are the most important criteria for selecting a head coach who must demonstrate a high degree of competence, technical skills, coaching vision, communication and social skills, managerial skills; and grasp the culture and football characteristics of Vietnam.

One more criterion for a coach is that the suitable candidates must spend working time in Asia or be Asian citizens.

The specialized division of the VFF has set the above-mentioned criteria to submit to the National Coach Council for approval.

Proper communication is among the requirements for the new head coach of the Vietnam national football team following former French Coach Troussier who had made mistakes against the media, fans and football lovers after two recent matches against Indonesia.

Related News
By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam Football Federation new head coach of Vietnam football team proper communication

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn