VFF to announce new head coach of Vietnam football team in May

Vietnam Football Federation is likely to announce the new head coach of the Vietnam national football team in early May to prepare for the upcoming match against the Philippines team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Currently, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has received and shortlisted the list of most suitable candidates for the position of head football coach.



Vice President of the VFF Tran Anh Tu stated that there are the most important criteria for selecting a head coach who must demonstrate a high degree of competence, technical skills, coaching vision, communication and social skills, managerial skills; and grasp the culture and football characteristics of Vietnam.

One more criterion for a coach is that the suitable candidates must spend working time in Asia or be Asian citizens.

The specialized division of the VFF has set the above-mentioned criteria to submit to the National Coach Council for approval.

Proper communication is among the requirements for the new head coach of the Vietnam national football team following former French Coach Troussier who had made mistakes against the media, fans and football lovers after two recent matches against Indonesia.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong