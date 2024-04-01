Sports

VFF receives five dossiers for new head coach of Vietnam national team

SGGP

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) informed that by the end of last week, VFF received five dossiers of foreign candidates for new coach of Vietnam national team to replace former French coach Troussier.

The dossiers were sent to VFF via representative companies, notably, there were two coaches from the Republic of Korea named Kim Sang Sik and Kim Do Hoon.

screenshot-76-9567.png.png
Two candidates from the Republic of Korea Kim Sang Sik and Kim Do Hoon (Photo:News Nate)

Following the introductions, coach Kim Sang Sik used to help Jeonbuk Hyundai win the championships of K-League 2021 and FA Cup 2022. He won the Best Coach of K-league 1 in 2021, the Best Coach of Korean Football Association in 2021 and the Best Coach of the Korean National Cup in 2022 and so on.

Besides, coach Kim Do Hoon was former coach assistant of the U20 Korean National team and spent time coaching two professional teams of the Republic of Korea Ulsan Hyundai and Incheon United.

The most remarkable title of coach Kim Do Hoon was the championship of the AFC Champions League with Ulsan in 2020.

434688253-1963815724012349-1350514146520981508-n-6235.jpg.jpg
VFF receives a dossier of candidate Luisma Hernandez, former Spanish coach

Apart from the two coaches from the Republic of Korea, the VFF received a dossier of candidate Luisma Hernandez who used to be a Spanish coach and work in Asia with Al-Yarmouk, Kuwait; Daegu FC Reserves, the Republic of Korea and Mettallurg Bekabad, Uzbekistan.

The two remaining candidates have not been announced, including information on candidate Donadoni, a former football player of Italy.

Related News
By Thanh Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

new head coach Vietnam national team Vietnam Football Federation dossiers former French coach Troussier

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn