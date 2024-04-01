VFF receives five dossiers for new head coach of Vietnam national team

The dossiers were sent to VFF via representative companies, notably, there were two coaches from the Republic of Korea named Kim Sang Sik and Kim Do Hoon.
Following the introductions, coach Kim Sang Sik used to help Jeonbuk Hyundai win the championships of K-League 2021 and FA Cup 2022. He won the Best Coach of K-league 1 in 2021, the Best Coach of Korean Football Association in 2021 and the Best Coach of the Korean National Cup in 2022 and so on.
Besides, coach Kim Do Hoon was former coach assistant of the U20 Korean National team and spent time coaching two professional teams of the Republic of Korea Ulsan Hyundai and Incheon United.
The most remarkable title of coach Kim Do Hoon was the championship of the AFC Champions League with Ulsan in 2020.
Apart from the two coaches from the Republic of Korea, the VFF received a dossier of candidate Luisma Hernandez who used to be a Spanish coach and work in Asia with Al-Yarmouk, Kuwait; Daegu FC Reserves, the Republic of Korea and Mettallurg Bekabad, Uzbekistan.
The two remaining candidates have not been announced, including information on candidate Donadoni, a former football player of Italy.