Hoang Anh Tuan to coach Vietnam team at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) yesterday officially appointed Coach Hoang Anh Tuan to take over the Vietnam U23 team at the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup in Qatar.

After terminating the contract with French Coach Troussier, VFF immediately chooses a new head coach of the Vietnam U23 team for a well-prepared plan as well as the registration with the Asian Football Confederation.

Hoang Anh Tuan is selected new head coach of Vietnam U23 team for the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024.

At the upcoming U23 Asian Cup 2024 in Qatar from April 15 to May 3, the Vietnam U23 team is in Group D to confront with U23 teams of Kuwait, Malaysia and Uzbekistan on April 17, April 20 and April 23 respectively.

Following the plan, the Vietnam U23 team shall gather for a training session at the Youth Football Training Center on April 5.

On April 8, the team will arrive in Qatar for training and have a friendly match with the Jordan U23 team on April 10.

By Thanh Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

