Urban Renewal: Fresh look for Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City has launched a sweeping initiative to revitalize the downtown area, transforming vacant lots into parks and flower gardens in time for residents and visitors to celebrate the coming Lunar New Year 2026.

Following extensive upgrades, Le Loi Street, which is one of the city’s key heritage corridors, now boasts a cleaner, more unified and striking appearance. From Pasteur to Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, freshly painted red rooftops have replaced faded facades, while the once-dilapidated apartment block at 9 Cong Truong Lam Son has been refurbished, standing out beside the iconic City Opera House.

Storefronts along the street have also been spruced up, adding festive charm ahead of the Lunar New Year. Beyond building renovations, Ho Chi Minh City has repurposed long-idle “golden land” plots into green spaces. Among nine sites designated for temporary parks, the 14,000-square-meter lot at 8 Vo Van Tan, a part of the stalled Phan Dinh Phung Sports Hall project in Xuan Hoa Ward, has quickly become a popular destination for visitors.

Nguyen Hung Hau, Chairman of Xuan Hoa Ward People’s Committee, hailed the transformation. According to him, this is the revival of a golden plot, a testament to Ho Chi Minh City’s spirit of innovation in urban management.

Along with urban renovation projects, parks, and green spaces created from previously long-term project land areas, the city is gradually building a network of high-quality public spaces to serve residents and tourists. The completion and commissioning of these renovation projects demonstrate the determination of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to improve the quality of life and build the image of a dynamic and friendly city. Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, affirmed the city’s commitment to sustainable urban development.

Citizens and tourists are delighted

At 152 Tran Phu Street in Cho Quan Ward, workers are racing against time to complete the final touches on another park, ensuring it opens for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Local resident Tran Minh Thanh, living near the Le Loi–Nam Ky Khoi Nghia intersection, expressed his excitement: “It’s beautiful! After years of metro construction with messy shelters and tarps, the street is finally clean and orderly. I hope Le Loi retains its historic charm while embracing modernity, and that this model expands to surrounding streets.”

Visitors share the same enthusiasm. Anna Lee, a tourist from South Korea, recalled her previous visit when the area was under construction: “This time, I was surprised. Le Loi looks modern and clean, while Ben Thanh Market has been freshly painted but still keeps its traditional character. I can feel the Tet atmosphere approaching.”

Nguyen Thuy Hang, a Vietnamese-American returning annually with her husband, said they were impressed by the new park at 8 Vo Van Tan: “We saw many people praising it online, so we came to see. The layout and flower arrangements are truly remarkable.”

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan