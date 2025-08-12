HCMC wards to establish steering committee for canal-side urban renewal

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has required relevant units to put the urban renewal project focusing on residential areas along canals and waterways into the political report of the 2025-2030 HCMC Party Congress.

Regarding the progress of the urban renewal project in the residential areas mentioned above, the Office of the municipal People’s Committee recently issued a directive conveying Deputy Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong’s instructions.

Accordingly, the Party Committees of Chanh Hung, Phu Dinh and Binh Dong wards have been requested to put the project’s implementation into their respective political reports for the 2025-2030 Party Congress.

Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong inspects progress on the urban renewal project for residential areas along canals and waterways. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Additionally, each ward is urged to promptly establish a steering committee to ensure effective deployment of the project, while also reviewing and proposing appropriate decentralization and authorization.

The People’s Committees of the wards were assigned to conduct a comprehensive review and adjustment of the 1:2000 scale sub-zone planning in line with the new administrative boundaries, to be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction by August 15.

Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs was tasked to collaborate with the Department of Construction and the Department of Agriculture and Environment to soon complete the handover of the new administrative boundaries for the three wards by August 25.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance was assigned to review the proposals of the three wards and to advise on the implementation of projects under the renewal scheme, focusing particularly on compensation, support, and resettlement activities in Binh Dong Ward, as well as other projects listed in the approved portfolio.

Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong inspects the progress of site clearance. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The HCMC Department of Construction will review, forecast, and detail social housing projects and resettlement areas, and forward these plans to the Department of Finance to balance funding for the 2026-2030 period. On the other hand, the department shall also develop detailed implementation plans to ensure the feasibility and effectiveness of the project.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong