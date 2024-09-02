HCMC marks National Day with urban renewal efforts

HCMC celebrates National Day with the completion of various infrastructure projects, including schools, roads, and drainage systems, aimed at improving the quality of life for its citizens.

Hiep Thanh 43 Street in Hiep Thanh Ward of District 12 is blooming with national flags hung in front of each house to celebrate National Day



In late August, the construction unit was busy cleaning and preparing for the handover of Le Van Phien Primary School in Tan Thoi Nhi Commune of Hoc Mon District, just in time for the new school year. The three-story school, with 20 classrooms costing VND57.5 billion (US$2.3 million), will provide a modern learning environment for local students.

Nguyen Thi Lien, a resident of Tan Thoi Nhi Commune, expressed her joy as her daughter will now be able to attend a school just a few meters from their home. Previously, due to the lack of a primary school in the area, her daughter had to travel a long distance on National Highway No.22 to school, posing a safety risk.

Along with building new schools and classrooms, local authorities have completed many other projects to improve the lives of citizens. After a late August afternoon shower, Tran Xuan Dung, a resident of Tan My residential area in Tan Phu Ward of District 7, walked around to check the effectiveness of the newly upgraded drainage system on roads No.2, 4, 6, and 9. These roads have been raised by 0.5m and paved with asphalt, ensuring they are no longer susceptible to flooding like they had used to be in the past, even during heavy rain or tides.

Not far from there, Alley 59 on Chuyen Dung 9 Street in Phu My ward has been widened to over 4 meters. Nguyen Thanh Hai, a resident of this alley, expressed his gratitude, saying that this was a National Day gift from the authorities to the people.

In the joy of this National Day, residents of Hiep Thanh Ward in District 12 enthusiastically hung national flags along Hiep Thanh 43 Street, which was inaugurated on August 30. Walking on the 5-meter-wide sidewalk, paved with clean tiles, Vu Xuan Vai, a resident of Hiep Thanh Ward, said that the locals were very happy and committed to keeping the street clean and beautiful, contributing to building a civilized and aesthetic urban area.

Deputy Chairman Dau An Phuc of the District 12 People's Committee said that the completion of the project had practical significance, meeting the aspirations of the people; contributing to solving the flooding problem in the area, improving connectivity and urban beautification.

Before this, the District 12 People's Committee had also initiated a construction project to upgrade and expand Thanh Xuan 25 Street (through Thoi An and Thanh Xuan wards) and another four projects to dredge and consolidate the embankments in the An Toan Khu area, passing the three wards of Thanh Xuan, Thanh Loc, and An Phu Dong. These projects would connect traffic to surrounding areas, solve flooding problems, gradually beautify the city, improve the environment, and contribute to promoting economic development and improving people's lives.

Urban beautification through upgrading and expanding roads and alleys have been identified by all localities in HCMC as a key focus, not only for socio-economic development but also for improving the physical and spiritual lives of city dwellers.

Deputy Chairman Le Van Thanh of the District 7 People's Committee said that right from the beginning of the term, the district has focused strongly on urban beautification. In particular, the district plans to widen 50 alleys. To date, it has exceeded the target, widening 56 alleys, upgrading 114 alleys, investing in the construction of 5 bridges in residential areas, and many other urban beautification projects. These meaningful works have contributed significantly to the economic development and stable social security of District 7.

The sidewalks on Nguyen Thi Nghia Street in Ben Thanh Ward of District 1 have just been completed, restoring the beauty of the street. This is one of the 12 streets with sidewalks that are being replaced with new stones in District 1.

Pham Quach Truong Giang, Head of the Project Management Board for Investment Construction in District 1, said that the sidewalks had been in use for many years and had deteriorated. The investment in upgrading sidewalks as well as renovating and upgrading alleys contributes to ensuring traffic safety, environmental sanitation, and urban aesthetics.

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam