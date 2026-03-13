National

Ministry requests localities to ensure traffic access to polling stations

The Ministry of Construction has issued an urgent dispatch requesting localities, agencies, and units to intensify efforts to ensure traffic order and safety across all transport sectors, preventing any passivity or unexpected situations.

The ministry requires relevant units to organize transport services in a rational, safe, and smooth manner, while developing contingency plans to promptly address traffic accidents, congestion, technical incidents, and other potential disruptions. These measures aim to ensure that travel for voters, officials, and personnel serving the election process is not affected.

Particular priority must be given to ensuring traffic access to polling stations, especially in mountainous areas, border regions, island communities, and areas with difficult travel conditions. Attention should also be paid to locations requiring ferry crossings, small boats, weak bridges, railway crossings, and complex inland waterway routes. Authorities must ensure that no citizen is prevented from exercising the right to vote due to a lack of transportation means or disruptions in traffic connectivity.

The Ministry of Construction also requested that Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of provinces and cities direct local functional agencies to review and organize traffic on routes leading to polling stations. Measures should be taken to enhance the capacity of public passenger transport before, during, and immediately after election day, while preparing response plans for traffic accidents, congestion, security incidents, adverse weather conditions, and other unexpected situations.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

