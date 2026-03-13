Co To Special Zone ready for national election day

Outlying islands within Co To Special Zone are preparing for the upcoming election day in a synchronized and coordinated manner, ensuring full compliance with regulations and the planned schedule.

Many streets and residential areas across Co To Special Zone are vividly decorated with national flags, flowers, and election-themed propaganda panels, creating a festive atmosphere in anticipation of the upcoming election day. (Photo: SGGP)

Located more than 60 nautical miles from the mainland, the atmosphere in Co To Special Zone, Quang Ninh Province, is becoming increasingly vibrant as local authorities and residents intensify preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

From the center of Co To Special Zone to outlying islands such as Thanh Lan and Tran Islands, preparations for the upcoming election day are being implemented in a synchronized and methodical manner, ensuring compliance with regulations and adherence to the planned schedule.

Election teams are actively reviewing and finalizing voter lists, preparing facilities and equipment, and completing all required documentation in accordance with official guidelines. In addition, propaganda efforts are being intensified through various channels such as loudspeaker systems, mobile information units, banners, and posters, helping residents fully understand their rights and civic responsibilities on this important nationwide occasion.

Situated at the northeastern frontier of the country, Tran Island—a frontline island of Co To Special Zone, located nearly 80 kilometers from the mainland—is also immersed in the vibrant atmosphere of preparations for the upcoming major political event.

At polling stations, ceremonial decorations have been arranged in accordance with regulations, while voter lists and the lists along with brief biographies of candidates have been publicly posted. Election teams are carefully reviewing every stage of the process, ensuring that all necessary conditions are in place so that voters can exercise their rights and fulfill their civic duties in a convenient and orderly manner.

Electric vehicles are being used to conduct mobile communication campaigns on the election across villages and residential hamlets in Co To. (Photo: SGGP)

On Thanh Lan Island, preparations for the upcoming election have also been carried out in a synchronized manner. Polling stations have been renovated to ensure they are spacious, neat, and orderly, while banners and communication slogans have been prominently displayed along main roads and at village cultural houses.

The voter lists, together with the lists and brief biographies of the candidates, have been publicly posted in accordance with the prescribed timeline, enabling voters to review and study the information. Residents have been actively updating themselves on election-related information, demonstrating their strong interest and sense of responsibility in exercising their civic rights and duties.

Given the island’s characteristics as a maritime border locality, where many fishermen regularly head offshore for extended fishing trips, local authorities have implemented flexible and practical communication measures during the election, ensuring that information reaches residents in a manner suited to their daily livelihoods.

A school in Co To has been decorated to welcome the upcoming election day. (Photo: SGGP)

Through community gatherings, local meetings, and the public loudspeaker system, as well as through working teams that directly visit fishing ports and fishing vessels, information about the election, along with the rights and responsibilities of voters, has been promptly conveyed to fishermen.

As a result, despite their busy livelihoods at sea, many fishermen have been able to clearly grasp the time and location of polling stations as well as key information about the candidates.

Several vessel owners have proactively arranged their fishing schedules, bringing their boats back to port in time for election day so they can take part in the nationwide electoral event.

By Thu Bau, Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh