Main route of Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway accelerated for early operation

Interchange between the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway and the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway

The Ministry of Construction of Vietnam has recently requested the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province, along with relevant agencies, to direct contractors to accelerate construction progress and soon put the main route of Phase 1 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway investment and construction project into operation.

Accordingly, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Project Management Unit 85 are tasked with directing contractors and related units involved in Component Projects 2 and 3 to concentrate resources on construction. In addition, they must coordinate to finalize procedures, carry out acceptance testing, and bring the main expressway sections of these component projects into operation before March 31.

Meanwhile, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province has been asked to instruct the investor of Component Project 1 to require contractors to develop detailed construction plans for the remaining workload and to implement measures for handling contractors that fail to meet the required schedule, striving to put the main route into operation in the second quarter of 2026.

For the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, the Ministry of Construction has requested the corporation to direct contractors to complete and put into operation the T2 connection route, ensuring synchronization with Component Project 2.

Additionally, the ministry has asked Vietnam Expressway Corporation and Project Management Unit 85 to prepare a plan for temporary toll collection, in line with the approved traffic organization scheme for the provisional operation phase, ensuring that no loss or waste of resources occurs.

The State Authority for Construction Quality Inspection is tasked with reviewing and inspecting the acceptance procedures of the completed works to ensure they meet the necessary conditions for operation, thereby enabling the project to promptly bring into play its investment efficiency.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh