Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien metro line planned to reach Long Thanh Airport

Dong Nai Province is moving forward with a project to extend the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line to the new provincial administrative center and Long Thanh International Airport.

As of March 12, the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee issued Official Dispatch No. 3506/UBND-KTNS assigning the provincial Department of Construction to urgently consult on implementing the project to extend the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line to the new administrative center of Dong Nai Province and Long Thanh International Airport, under the urgent mechanism approved by the Prime Minister.

The project to extend the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line to the administrative center of Dong Nai Province and Long Thanh International Airport will span about 41.4 kilometers.

Earlier, on March 5, the Government Office of Vietnam issued Notice No. 98/TB-VPCP announcing the conclusions of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the seventh working session of the Steering Committee for key national railway projects.

The Prime Minister agreed in principle to implement the extension of the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line to the new administrative center of Dong Nai Province and Long Thanh International Airport under urgent procedures.

The Prime Minister also assigned the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Finance, the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to carry out the project in accordance with legal procedures and regulations, ensuring the implementation process avoids corruption, waste and inefficiency.

At its eighth working session in late 2025, the Dong Nai Provincial People's Council for the 10th tenure had passed Resolution No. 53/NQ-HDND, assigning the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee as the competent authority to implement the project under a public–private partnership (PPP) model.

The metro line will be more than 41 kilometers long, with a preliminary total investment of over VND60 trillion (US$2.3 billion), and is expected to be implemented during the 2025–2029 period.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong