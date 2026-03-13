Vietnam National Space Center inaugurated in Hanoi

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the inauguration of the Vietnam National Space Center and the opening ceremony of the 2026 Vietnam–Japan Space Horizons Forum in Hanoi on March 13.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Vietnam National Space Center at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

The forum, themed “Partnering for the New Era,” is held at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park from March 12 to 15 with the participation of leading Japanese organizations and corporations, alongside numerous major enterprises operating in the space technology sector.

Discussion sessions at the forum focus on several key areas, including the application of satellite data in disaster prevention and climate change response, monitoring vessels and supporting the marine economy, smart agriculture, natural resources and environmental management, as well as the standardization and safety of space data.

Before attending the forum, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Vietnam National Space Center—the first high-technology scientific project implemented with Official Development Assistance (ODA) loans from the Government of Japan.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates visit the Vietnam Space Center at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam National Space Center is a modern infrastructure complex whose scale and technological capacity rank among the most advanced in Southeast Asia. The project was developed using ODA loans from the Japanese Government with a total investment exceeding VND7 trillion (US$266.2 million).

The facility holds significant importance as the culmination of Vietnam’s long-term efforts in developing satellite technology. It marks a pivotal transition from the phase of building foundational capabilities to a new stage of operation, application, and the gradual mastery of space technology. Additionally, the project stands as a symbolic milestone in the traditional friendship and cooperative partnership between Vietnam and Japan.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers remarks at the 2026 Vietnam–Japan Space Horizons Forum. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh outlined the development trajectory of Vietnam’s space science sector, along with its objectives, vision, and guiding orientations for future growth.

The Prime Minister stated that by 2030, Vietnam aims to become a country with a moderately advanced level of space science and technology development within the Southeast Asian region. Beyond 2030, the country will strive to build autonomous national capabilities in satellite technology while expanding the application of space data to address global challenges and issues related to national security.

Highlighting key tasks and priority solutions for the sector in the coming period, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for stronger international cooperation in space science and technology, particularly in maximizing the potential for collaboration between Vietnam and Japan. This includes close coordination in launching the LOTUSat-1 by the end of 2027 and ensuring its effective operation. Additionally, cooperation should be expanded toward building long-term national capabilities in Earth observation, applying satellite data, and gradually developing small satellite systems.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the inauguration of the Vietnam National Space Center not only marks the completion of a major project but also represents the starting point of a new stage of development — a phase focused on operation, utilization, mastery of technology, expansion of applications, the formation of a space technology market, and the generation of practical value for the country.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh