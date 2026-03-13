Early voting held on Hon Khoai, Hon Chuoi islands

On the morning of March 13, voters on the Hon Khoai and Hon Chuoi islands in Ca Mau Province cast their ballots early to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and members of People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Residents on Hon Chuoi Island complete procedures to cast their ballots in the election. (Photo: SGGP)

From early dawn, many residents on Hon Chuoi Island in Hamlet 1, Song Doc Commune, eagerly headed to the polling station located at the Hon Chuoi Border Guard Station (Polling Team No. 3) to exercise their civic rights. Hon Chuoi Island has 159 registered voters, most of whom make their living through fish cage farming and offshore fishing.

After casting his vote, voter Le Van Ut said that he came to vote early so that he could return to work afterward. He hoped that the elected candidates would convey the people’s aspirations to the authorities so that electricity infrastructure could soon be invested in on the island, making daily life and production more convenient. If the issues of electricity and water supply are addressed, the livelihoods of residents will be less arduous, and the island will be able to develop more sustainably.

Residents on Hon Chuoi Island cast their ballots in the election. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant Colonel Le Thanh Su, Political Commissar of the Hon Khoai Border Guard Station, said the unit had carefully prepared plans to ensure security and absolute safety at the polling area. Police forces and relevant agencies had tightened residence management and supervision of boat piers several days in advance, ensuring that the voter list contained neither omissions nor duplications.

Local authorities also created favorable conditions for fishermen operating offshore to return to the island up to 24 hours in advance to register and cast their ballots if they were unable to reach the mainland in time.

Border guard forces stationed on Hon Chuoi Island cast their ballots. (Photo: SGGP)

Voters cast their ballots on Hon Khoai Island. (Photo: SGGP)

Workers involved in the construction of Hon Khoai Port arrive at the polling station at Hon Khoai Border Guard Station. (Photo: SGGP)

Armed forces stationed on Hon Khoai Island cast their ballots in the election. (Photo: SGGP)

