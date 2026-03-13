National

Deputy PM orders fuel supply for APEC 2027 projects in Phu Quoc Special Zone

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung has directed the An Giang Provincial People's Committee to ensure adequate fuel supplies for construction works serving APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc.

On the morning of March 13, the Office of the An Giang Provincial People's Committee conveyed directions of Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung to the provincial authorities regarding proactively implementing measures to ensure a stable fuel supply for construction projects serving the APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc Special Zone.

Earlier, many contractors working on key projects for APEC 2027 expressed concern over a shortage of diesel.

ban-sao-cua-dsc05356-573-6615.jpg
Workers construct the second runway at the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project.

At the expansion project of Phu Quoc International Airport, which is one of the key facilities serving the event, contractors are currently implementing several components, including the passenger terminal, the second runway and aircraft parking aprons.

According to Mr. Le Vu Minh Quang, site commander for Phu Quoc Airport’s second runway work, the contractor is committed to completing the runway by June 30. However, meeting this deadline could be difficult if fuel supply disruptions persist.

A similar situation is occurring at the provincial road project DT.975, a key traffic artery with a total investment of VND1.63 trillion (US$62.1 million) serving APEC 2027.

ban-sao-cua-dsc05348-5307-1915.jpg
Construction progress of the second runway at the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project faces difficulties as the fuel supply chain risks disruption.

A representative of An Phat contractor said that the project requires about 25,000 liters of diesel per day, but currently receives only around 2,000–4,000 liters, meeting roughly 10 percent of demand. The shortage has slowed construction progress at the site.

By Nam Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong

