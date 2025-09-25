Typhoon Bualoi rapidly intensifies, while Ragasa weakens near Northern Vietnam

Typhoon Bualoi strengthened dramatically on September 25, surging from level 8 to level 12 within 24 hours as it tracked swiftly toward the East Sea.

The position of typhoon Bualoi’s center as of 7 a.m. on September 25, along with the NCHMF’s projected trajectory of the storm

Meteorologists warned that the system could become Vietnam’s 10th named storm of 2025, bringing dangerous conditions for maritime activities in the coming days.

By 7 a.m., satellite tracking showed the storm’s center hovering over eastern Philippine waters, with maximum sustained winds of 118–133 km/h, gusting up to level 15. The storm, moving west-northwest at 15–20 km/h, is forecast to intensify further, reaching level 13 with gusts up to level 16 by early September 26. After crossing the central Philippines and briefly weakening, Bualoi is expected to intensify again to level 12–13 as it enters the East Sea tomorrow night, where it will accelerate to speeds of up to 25 km/h.

US forecast of typhoon Bualoi’s trajectory, updated at 8 a.m. on September 25 – (Source: Z.E.)

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) cautioned that from late September 26, the eastern waters of the northern and central East Sea will face increasingly severe conditions. Winds are expected to rise to level 6–7, later reaching level 8–9, with areas near the eye experiencing level 10–12 winds and waves up to seven meters. Forecasters described the region as “particularly dangerous” for ships, urging coastal provinces, local authorities, and fishermen to prepare contingency plans and minimize operations at sea.

While Bualoi gathers strength offshore, typhoon Ragasa (storm No.9) is losing power as it brushes past Northern Vietnam. By 7 a.m. on September 25, its center was about 100 kilometers east of Mong Cai in Quang Ninh Province, with winds down to level 8, gusting level 10. The storm, moving westward at 20 km/h, is forecast to make landfall in Quang Ninh–Lang Son later today before weakening into a tropical depression.

Position and projected landfall area of typhoon Ragasa (storm No.9) based on US data – (Source: Z.E.)

Observations from coastal monitoring stations reported strong winds of level 7, gusting level 8, at Bach Long Vi Island. Heavy rain is already spreading across northern provinces and cities, with Hanoi and the Red River Delta expected to see worsening conditions from noon. The NCHMF projected that Ragasa’s remnants will continue to deliver strong winds and rainfall across the Gulf of Tonkin, especially from Quang Ninh to Hai Phong.

Forecast model updated at 4 a.m. on September 25 by the NCHMF

Authorities emphasized that although Ragasa is weakening, it still poses risks of flooding, landslides, and disruption in northern provinces. Combined with Bualoi’s approach, forecasters warned of a “complex and dangerous storm situation” in the East Sea, underscoring the need for vigilance over the coming days.

Radar image of rainfall areas in northern Vietnam on the morning of September 25

By Phuc Van, Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan