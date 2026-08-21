Tropical depression strengthens into Vietnam's fourth storm of 2026

A tropical depression over the northern Gulf of Tonkin strengthened into a storm on Friday afternoon, becoming the fourth storm to affect Vietnam this year, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said.

The tropical depression has strengthened into Storm No. 4. Forecast map showing the storm's position on August 21. (Source: National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

The storm was packing winds of 62-74 kph near its center, with gusts reaching 102 kph, as of 4 p.m. on August 21. Its center was located about 80 km east-northeast of Bach Long Vi Island, with the system moving slowly northward at around 3 kph.

Strong winds of level 8, with gusts up to level 9, were recorded on Bach Long Vi, while Co To Island in Quang Ninh Province reported level-6 winds and gusts of level 9.

Forecasters warned that the storm's track remained highly unpredictable and could bring prolonged heavy rain, initially concentrated in northeastern Vietnam before spreading toward Thanh Hoa and the North Central Coast. Multiple rounds of rainfall are expected through August 23.

Hanoi experienced several rounds of rain on August 21.

Mr. Mai Van Khiem, Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said at a meeting of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment that the storm's slow movement could exacerbate rainfall and raise the risk of flooding and landslides.

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee on Friday issued an emergency directive to coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Thanh Hoa, as well as northeastern localities and Phu Tho, urging them to prepare for the storm and flooding triggered by its circulation.

Authorities were instructed to account for all vessels, guide boats to safe anchorage, and ensure the safety of people and property at tourist destinations, aquaculture and fishing areas, and offshore, island, and coastal facilities.

Local authorities were also told to consider imposing a temporary ban on vessels at sea depending on conditions and to keep search-and-rescue forces and equipment on standby.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan