Heavy rain, strong winds topple trees across Lam Dong

Heavy rain and strong winds caused numerous trees to fall across Lam Dong Province on the evening of August 20, disrupting traffic and damaging property in several areas.

On the evening of August 20, the Military Command of Cam Ly–Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, mobilized personnel to cut branches and remove a large fallen three-needle pine tree from Nguyen Khuyen Street.

The Military Command of Cam Ly–Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, clears the site after a pine tree fell.

Initial reports said that the pine tree, measuring about 50 centimeters in diameter at the base and more than 10 meters tall, fell across the road in the late afternoon, disrupting traffic. Fortunately, no one was passing by when the tree fell.

A fallen tree blocks Tran Nhan Tong Street in Lam Vien–Da Lat Ward.

A large pine tree falls across Ho Tung Mau Street in Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward on the evening of August 20.

Similarly, on Ho Tung Mau Street in Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward, a three-needle pine tree measuring about 60 centimeters in diameter at the base and more than 10 meters tall was uprooted and fell across the entire roadway. Authorities subsequently blocked both ends of the street to remove the tree and ensure public safety.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong wind gusts on the afternoon and evening of August 20 also caused numerous trees to fall in Lang Biang–Da Lat Ward, B’Lao Ward, Ward 1 and Ward 3 of Bao Loc, as well as Bao Lam 1, Bao Lam 5 and Da Teh communes.

A fallen tree damages a residential house in B’Lao Ward, Lam Dong Province.

Military personnel in Ward 3, Bao Loc, help residents recover from damage caused by a thunderstorm.

The Military Command of Ward 3, Bao Loc, assists residents in repairing homes damaged after strong wind gusts tore off roofs on August 20.



Several trees also fell along Prenn Pass in Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward, Bao Loc Pass and Chuoi Pass. Local authorities promptly mobilized personnel to clear the roads and ensure safe passage for vehicles.

Local authorities across the province are continuing to mobilize forces to address the damage caused by heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong