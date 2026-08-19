Tropical depression fuels southwest monsoon, brings thunderstorms

A tropical depression over the northern East Sea is strengthening the southwest monsoon, bringing persistent thunderstorms to Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region on August 19.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said on the morning of August 19 that the tropical depression over the northern East Sea was moving westward.

The position and forecast track of the tropical depression as of early August 19 (Photo: the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

In the early morning, its center was located at approximately 19.4 degrees North latitude and 114 degrees East longitude, over the northern waters of the northern East Sea. The strongest winds were at Force 6, equivalent to 39-49 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching Force 8. The system was moving at about 20 kilometers per hour.

According to the meteorological agency, over the next 24 to 48 hours, the tropical depression is forecast to move west-northwest slowly at about five kilometers per hour.

On August 19, strong winds of Force 6, with gusts reaching Force 8, are expected over the northern waters of the northern East Sea. Waves are forecast to reach 2-3.5 meters, with rough seas. Vessels operating in the hazardous area may be affected by thunderstorms, whirlwinds, strong winds and high waves.

Meanwhile, the Southern Region Hydro-Meteorological Station said that the tropical depression is located over the northern East Sea and therefore will not directly affect the Southern region. However, the system is strengthening the southwest monsoon over the southern East Sea, with moderate to strong winds affecting weather conditions across the Southern region.

As a result, Ho Chi Minh City and several areas in the Southern region are expected to experience rain on August 19, mainly around midday, in the afternoon and early evening. Moderate to heavy rain is possible in some areas.

Lam Dong Province and the Southeastern region are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall. Lightning, strong wind gusts and whirlwinds may accompany thunderstorms.

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By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong