Tropical depression near Paracel Islands may impact Central Vietnam by midweek

At 8 a.m. on August 28, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued an update on the position and projected path of a tropical depression over the East Sea.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) reported that at 7 a.m., the tropical depression was located near 15.7 degrees North latitude and 116.0 degrees East longitude over the northeastern East Sea. Maximum sustained winds were 40–50 kilometers per hour, with gusts up to 75 kilometers per hour. The system was moving southwest at about 15 kilometers per hour.

Forecast model update at 8 a.m. on August 28 from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

In the next 24 hours, the tropical depression is expected to locate at 16.6 degrees North latitude, 112.5 degrees East longitude over the Paracel Islands, with winds of 50–60 kilometers per hour and gusts to 75 kilometers per hour.

The dangerous area extends from 14.5 to 18.0 degrees North latitude and from 111.5 to 116.5 degrees East longitude.

Over the next 48–72 hours, the system will track mainly westward at around 20 kilometers per hour. By the morning of August 30, the center of the tropical depression is forecast near 17.4 degrees North latitude, 108.3 degrees East longitude, off the coast from Nghe An to Da Nang, maintaining tropical depression strength before weakening as it approaches land.

Satellite image shows the center of the tropical depression at 8 a.m. on Aug. 28. (Source: Zoom Earth)

International agencies including the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (U.S.) and the Japan Meteorological Agency note that the system over the East Sea could strengthen, with its development potential rated low to medium.

Meteorologists said that chances are low that the depression becomes a storm before landfall, but widespread rain and gusty winds are likely in Central Vietnam from August 29 to August 31.

The NCHMF urges locals and fishermen to closely monitor official updates and prepare for possible impacts.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong