New tropical depression about to form in East Sea

Right after the weakening of typhoon Kajiki, a new low-pressure system has formed east of the Philippines.

The system is likely to develop into a tropical depression and move toward the northern East Sea.

The information was provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

As reported by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), as of the afternoon of August 26, the system’s location was at approximately 15.5–16.5 degrees north latitude and 123.5–124.5 degrees east longitude.

Over the next 24–36 hours, it is expected to track west-northwest into the northern East Sea, with the possibility of strengthening.

On the evening of August 26, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep issued an urgent directive to coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Lam Dong, urging readiness to respond to the newly-formed tropical depression.

As of the afternoon of August 26, Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Nguyen Xuan Hien reported that typhoon No. 5 has caused widespread heavy rainfall across Northern and North-Central Vietnam.

Currently, the storm’s circulation is expected to persist widespread rainfall across Northern and North-Central Vietnam. Heavy rain will be concentrated in the Red River Delta and provinces, including Lao Cai, Son La and southern Phu Tho, with totals generally ranging from 50–100 mm and isolated areas exceeding 200 mm.

The rainy and windy conditions in Northern and North-Central Vietnam are expected to continue through the end of August.

A low-pressure system is expected to move into the East Sea on August 27. (Source: WINDY)

Meteorological authorities have issued warnings for a high risk of flash floods, landslides and urban flooding in north-central provinces such as Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and northern Quang Tri, followed by northern provinces including Son La, Lao Cai, Phu Tho, Lang Son and Thai Nguyen.

The Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Center reported that at 5:46 p.m. on August 26, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake occurred in Cao Duong Commune, Phu Tho Province, at a depth of approximately 16 kilometers. The event has been assessed at a disaster risk level of zero and poses no danger.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong