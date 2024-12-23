Weather

Tropical depression may turn into storm

SGGP

Several localities in the Central region from Da Nang to Khanh Hoa will experience moderate yo heavy rains, even localized intense rainfall of over 200mm, in the next couple of days.

Ap.jpg
Forecasts regrading a map of the tropical depression's position and path (Photo: NCHMF)

According to the forecast from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from the night of December 23 to December 24, several localities in the Central region from Da Nang to Khanh Hoa will experience moderate to heavy rains, even localized intense rainfall of over 200mm.

From the night of December 24 to December 25, the Central and South-Central regions, along with the eastern Central Highlands region, will continue to experience heavy rain.

The meteorological agency also reported that on the afternoon of December 22, the center of the tropical depression in the East Sea moved to approximately 7.6 degrees North latitude and 114.9 degrees East longitude, about 350 kilometers far from east-southeast of the Spratly Islands.

The strongest wind speed reached 50-61 kilometers per hour, gusts at 75-88 kilometers per hour, moving north at a hourly speed of at least 20 kilometers.

By the afternoon of December 23, the tropical depression is expected to move north-northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour, potentially strengthening into a storm in the southwestern waters in the middle of the East Sea, with a strength of 62-102 kilometers per hour.

On December 24, the storm is forecast to move west at about 10 kilometers per hour in the southwestern waters in the middle of the East Sea, continuing to maintain its strength.

This is an unusual off-season storm with a complex development. The southern East Sea, including the Spratly Islands and the southwestern waters of the middle of the East Sea is the initially-affected area.

Related News
By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Tropical depression moderate yo heavy rains an unusual off-season storm

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn