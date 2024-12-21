Coastal localities required to cope with newly-formed tropical depression

As of December 21, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sent an official dispatch on responding to a newly-formed tropical depression in the East Sea.

A tropical depression operates in the East Sea. (Photo: National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting)

According to a report of the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, at 10 a.m. on December 21, the tropical depression was located at five degrees North latitude and 112.3 degrees East longitude in the southern waters of the East Sea with wind speeds of 39-74 kilometers per hour.

In the next 24 hours, the tropical depression is forecast to move northeast at an hourly speed of five kilometers, maintaining its intensification.

To proactively respond to the tropical depression, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development requested relevant ministries, agencies and coastal provinces and cities from Phu Yen to Ca Mau to closely monitor its development; strictly manage vessels going out to sea; inform vessel owners and captains about the location, path and developments of the tropical depression to proactively move out from dangerous areas.

The coastal provinces and cities should be ready with forces and means for rescue operations if required. Ministries and agencies need to proactively direct and coordinate with localities to respond to the tropical depression according to their state management functions and assigned tasks.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong