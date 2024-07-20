Tropical depression likely to develop into storm triggering downpours over South

An ongoing tropical depression in the East Sea might develop into a storm on July 20 or July 21 morning.

The path of the tropical low-pressure system on July 20 morning (Photo: the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting)

Currently, international meteorological agencies are providing various forecast models to help predict storm paths, storm intensity and impacts.



According to Head of the Weather Forecasting Office under the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Nguyen Van Huong, due to the influence of currently quite strong operation from the southwest monsoon, the Southern and the Central Highlands regions will experience several days of moderate to heavy rainfall during nighttime and mornings.

Following the latest weather news from the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the tropical low-pressure system was centered at approximately 15.3 degrees north latitude and 115.4 degrees east longitude, at around 420 kilometers far from east southeast of the Paracel Islands with an hourly speed of 10 to 15 kilometers.

Within the next 24 hours, the tropical depression might grow to a storm in the East Sea.

International meteorological centers have also warned of the tropical low-pressure systems in the East Sea and offshore in the east of the Philippines that have a possibility of intensifying into storms.

The meteorologists said that storms offshore in the East Sea are unlikely to enter the East Sea.

As for the formed storm in the East Sea, the Japan Meteorological Agency predicted that it is expected to move towards the east of Hainan Island (China), meanwhile, according to the forecast from the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, it may approach the Gulf of Tonkin.

According to the above-mentioned forecast scenario, in the upcoming days, weather conditions in the northern waters of the East Sea and the Gulf of Tonkin are expected to worsen with rough seas and big wave heights of 2-3 meters.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong