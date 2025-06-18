Responsible agencies urgently respond to landslide along Saigon River Dike

Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong reporters yesterday, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, Nguyen Huu Hoai Phu stated that the department is working closely with Cu Chi district authorities and relevant agencies to urgently address the recent landslide along the Saigon River embankment.

Illustrative photo

The affected area is part of the irrigation project on the river's right bank north of Tra Canal in Hamlet 3 in Binh My Commune of Cu Chi outlying district.

Prior, a 70-meter-long subsidence occurred at this site on June 13 with a depth of 50–70 cm. By June 14, the embankment section had fully collapsed, while cracks with the width of 1–2 cm, emerged in a house’s yard 5–10 meters from the embankment’s edge. The landslide area developed a deep slide arc, exceeding 10 meters, with a risk of further landslides extending into the residential area.

In response to the situation, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued directives to manage the incident. He instructed the Maritime and Waterways Sub-Department of Region III to coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to regulate and divert water traffic, reduce vessel speeds, and minimize wave pressure in the landslide area. These measures aim to prevent further erosion while recovery efforts are underway.

Additionally, the Cu Chi District People's Committee has directed local units to continue monitoring subsidence and landslide developments, implement timely reinforcement measures, and issue warnings to restrict access for people and vehicles, ensuring public safety.

The Management Board for Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects has been urgently tasked with finalizing the selection of contractors and promptly initiating the project titled 'Upgrading the Irrigation Works on the Right Bank of the Saigon River in Cu Chi District, from Provincial Road 8 to Tra Canal'.

Priority will be given to the immediate repair of the severely eroded embankment section along the Saigon River and other high-risk landslide areas.

Pending full project implementation, the Management Board is required to coordinate with the Cu Chi District People's Committee and the Irrigation Service Management and Exploitation to conduct regular inspections and implement temporary solutions to manage subsidence and landslides. These efforts aim to prevent flooding and protect the daily lives and livelihoods of local residents. Landslide warning signs will be installed at the affected site by June 18, 2025.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan