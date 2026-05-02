National

Holiday return surge triggers severe congestion on key routes into HCMC

SGGPO

A post-holiday travel surge has left major gateways into Ho Chi Minh City gridlocked, as thousands of residents returning from the Mekong Delta region caused prolonged traffic jams on highways and arterial roads.

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The Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway is experiencing severe traffic congestion at the Than Cuu Nghia interchange. (Photo: Ngoc Phuc)

From early afternoon on May 2, traffic on the Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong Expressway toward the city was heavily congested, with vehicles moving at a crawl. A stretch between Km49 and Km38 saw particularly long backups.

At around 1 p.m., a collision between two cars at Km17 on the same expressway, in Tay Ninh Province and heading toward Ho Chi Minh City, worsened the situation, triggering multi-kilometer tailbacks.

As evening approached, traffic volume continued to rise along the My Thuan–Trung Luong–Ho Chi Minh City corridor, with recurring congestion. At 5:30 p.m., authorities temporarily closed the entrance ramp to the expressway at the Than Cuu Nghia interchange to ease traffic pressure.

On the same day, severe congestion was also reported on National Highway 1 through key intersections in Tay Ninh Province, including Ben Luc, Nhut Chanh, and Long Kim, primarily affecting lanes heading into Ho Chi Minh City. Traffic consisted mainly of private cars and interprovincial buses.

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By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

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Holiday return surge severe congestion the My Thuan–Trung Luong–Ho Chi Minh City corridor

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