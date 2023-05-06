Tran Bach Dang Street in Thu Duc City asked to open to traffic in June

Half-done items with road works alongside Tran Bach Dang Road must be promptly completed to prepare for the street to open to traffic in June.

The requirement was made by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu at a working session with the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and construction firms on May 6 after checking and listening to a short report on the progress of the construction project of four main streets in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City,

The event saw the presence of Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Anh Tu.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu also asked the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City to check legal documents proving land use rights, and ownership of houses or assets attached to land to solve problems in site clearance and give clear information to local residents as well as persuade affected households to hand over land for the project as soon as possible.

He assigned relevant agencies to handle obstacles to restart the third section of the Ring Road 2 project soon.

The third section of the Ring Road 2 project has been temporarily suspended due to an incomplete adjustment to solve problems in payment procedures of land funds to investors, said Deputy Director of the HCMC Transport Department Phan Cong Bang.

In the past time, the site clearance work still has some difficulties and problems. Thu Duc City is currently coordinating with relevant units to urgently speed up the site handover this year. Regarding the implementation of construction projects, investors will carry out the remaining items after adjusting a number of designs.

According to Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment Corporation, the investor of the construction project of four main streets in Thu Thiem New Urban Area, the project was kicked off in 2014 in the form of BT (Build and Transfer). So far, more than 87.4 percent of the work volume has been done. Bid Packages of power supply, relocation and re-establishment of existing infrastructure, and a construction project of a viaduct over the central square have been temporarily halted since February 2018 until now.

To date, the main contract has expired. The Thu Thiem Urban Development Area Management Board has reviewed and submitted a report on signing a BT appendix contract to the HCMC People’s Committee after the municipal People’s Committee approves the project adjustment.

The investor proposed Thu Duc City complete site clearance work for the implementation of the project soon.