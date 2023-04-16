HCMC accelerates series of major traffic projects delayed for years

Related News Thu Duc City to disburse 95 percent of public investment this year

The field inspection was attended by leaders of Thu Duc City and representatives from competent agencies of HCMC.

At the construction site of the intersection of Luong Dinh Cua and Tran Nao streets, after checking and listening to a short report on the progress of the project’s items , Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong asked the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC to coordinate with the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City to accelerate the project implementation, relevant departments and units to update common planning schemes of the city to complete documents for carrying out the intersection’s construction.

Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc said that the project is currently facing difficulties in site clearance. Five households along the route have not handed over their land for the project yet. There has been no site clearance plan for an area of 88 hectares (about 22,000 square meters) under the project. The board proposed Thu Duc City to finish the planning adjustment project and completely solve the site clearance of the 88 ha area as soon as possible.

After checking the construction project of An Phu intersection, the city’s leaders said that if the project faces no obstacles, it needs to be implemented immediately to complete the work at an early date. This year, the project has been allocated a large amount of capital, up to VND1,450 billion. After three months of implementation, the project has disbursed three percent of the total investment capital. Therefore, the construction volume must be increased in the next quarter.

Regarding the construction project of Song Hanh Road starting from Mai Chi Tho Street, crossing Nam Rach Chiec residential area to reach Ring Road 2 at An Phu intersection along the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong asked the investor to speed up the implementation progress at the construction site. Of these, the bid package of building an underpass under Ba Dat Bridge must have a specific construction solution.

After many years of implementation, two construction projects of Nam Ly and Tang Long bridges have not been built due to difficulties in site clearance and compensation. So far, more than 30 percent of the work volume has been done. The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of HCMC proposed Thu Duc City drastically direct relevant wards and professional units to accelerate compensation payments and encourage households to hand over land for the projects as well as prepare a plan for coercive land seizure this month.

After the inspection, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong requested that both investors, construction units, and contractors need to come to an agreement on a specific time of land handover. Accelerating the progress of key traffic works plays a very important role, contributing to creating opportunities for the city to make breakthroughs in the next quarters.