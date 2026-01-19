Traditional festival in Nha Trang enchants int'l visitors with cultural essence

Brimming with color, flavor, and festive cheer, the Traditional Tet Festival in Nha Trang is giving international tourists an immersive taste of Vietnam’s Lunar New Year spirit.

International tourists are interested in folk games

The traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) atmosphere, with its vibrant cultural and recreational activities, is leaving a strong impression on international visitors to Khanh Hoa Province.

On the afternoon of January 18, the Traditional Tet Festival officially opened at the Nha Trang Ancient Craft Village in Nam Nha Trang Ward. Running for 45 days until March 1, the event recreates the nostalgic charm of Tet through folk games, traditional craft displays, flower markets, ancient houses, and a bustling food court. The festival has quickly drawn crowds of both locals and tourists eager to experience the authentic holiday ambiance.

Ms. Sara, a tourist from Morocco, shared that she learned about the festival through her compatriots. Although it was her second visit to Vietnam, this was her first time witnessing the Lunar New Year celebrations. She said that the folk games and Tet atmosphere are completely new to her; she is so delighted to wear an ao dai ( Vietnam’s traditional dress) and immerse herself in this festival.

Many foreign visitors expressed their excitement at experiencing traditional Vietnamese Tet customs firsthand watching artisans craft clay figurines, making rice cakes, exploring Tet markets, and tasting festive dishes. Cameras were constantly clicking as guests captured the joy and color of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Emma, an American traveler, remarked that Vietnam’s bustling pre-Tet atmosphere felt “both strange and familiar”. She joined local families in making Chung cake (Vietnamese square sticky rice cake), Tet cake (Vietnamese cylindrical sticky rice cake), and spring rolls, and said she was particularly impressed by the richness of Vietnamese Tet cuisine.

According to Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh, Director of Nha Trang Traditional Craft Village, the festival offers a multi-layered cultural experience, including traditional Tet rituals, folk games, art performances, craft workshops, flower and Tet markets, and a vibrant culinary area. The female director said that the village managers aim to create a space where locals and visitors can immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere while helping preserve Vietnam’s traditional cultural values.

Nguyen Quang Thang, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Tourism Association, said that the tranquil setting of the craft village vividly brings national cultural traditions to life. “The diversity of craft villages and local food areas allows tourists to connect directly with authentic Vietnamese culture. With its extended duration, the festival not only spreads traditional values but also enriches Khanh Hoa’s tourism offerings especially for international visitors,” he emphasized.

Ms. Sara, a tourist from Morocco, poses a picture

By Hieu Giang - Translated by Anh Quan