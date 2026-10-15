Tourism and trade authorities team up to develop shopping tourism

Tourism and trade authorities have joined forces to develop shopping tourism, expand outlets for Vietnamese products, and strengthen protections for tourists' shopping rights through 2030.

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the morning of October 15 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the 2026-2030 period, focusing on developing shopping tourism, expanding distribution channels for Vietnamese products, and protecting tourists' rights.

At the signing ceremony. Photo: Bao Trung

The event aims to implement Decision No. 2412/QD-BCT dated September 25, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade regarding the scheme to develop outlet models in Vietnam through 2030, with a vision toward 2045.

The initiative targets pilot implementations in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Quang Ninh, and Phu Quoc during the 2026-2030 period.

Proposed models include outlet villages combining shopping with tourism, urban or suburban outlet centers, and integrated outlets within multifunctional complexes.

Director Nguyen Trung Khanh of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism speaks at the event. Photo: Bao Trung

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Director Nguyen Trung Khanh of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism stated that Vietnam's tourism sector aims to welcome approximately 45 to 50 million international visitors and 160 million domestic tourists by 2030, raising total tourism revenue to US$80-90 billion. Therefore, the sector needs to boost tourist spending, extend lengths of stay, and increase economic value per visitor.

According to Director Tran Huu Linh of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, the MoU outlines collaborative areas including promotional activities, shopping stimulus, and connecting tourism enterprises with manufacturers and distribution networks.

Both parties prioritize Vietnamese goods, regional specialties, craft village products, and tourism souvenirs. The agencies will also study establishing showcases for Vietnamese products at key tourism areas and destinations, build lists of reputable shopping establishments, and promote e-commerce adoption and cashless payments.

Regarding tourist protection, the two sides agreed to coordinate in receiving and handling feedback on counterfeit goods, items of unknown origin, commercial fraud, price violations, quality issues, and food safety concerns.

The two agencies also plan to connect feedback channels from the "Du lich Viet Nam - Vietnam Travel" application with the handling focal point of the Domestic Market Management and Development Authority, assisting with warnings against non-compliant businesses and guiding tourists toward reputable shopping locations.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan