List of prohibited items for airline passengers

Official Dispatch No.25655, dated September 21, 2026 and issued by the Vietnam Immigration Department, states that airline passengers should pay special attention to the following item categories.

💣 Explosives, explosive materials, flammables, and items with the potential to cause fires or explosions, including various explosives, flammable devices, firecrackers, and items of a similar nature.

🔫 Weapons, firearms, and objects possessing shapes or characteristics resembling weapons, including genuine firearms, certain weapons, plus highly deceptive replicas or models.

🔪 Sharp, pointed objects capable of inflicting severe injuries, such as knives, swords, or items featuring sharp blades or pointed tips.

🔨 Tools or implements that can inflict injuries or be utilized to threaten or attack, like specific types of hammers, work tools, alongside items possessing similar properties.

🧪 Chemicals, toxins, incapacitating substances, or other notoriously dangerous materials that could endanger individuals or fundamentally compromise the aircraft’s sheer safety.

Lithium batteries, and electronic devices utilizing lithium batteries or lithium metal batteries

Wheelchairs, mobility aids, and specific battery-powered medical equipment

Certain gas cylinders or medical gases strictly serving medical purposes

Specific non-toxic cosmetics, liquids, or aerosols

Alcoholic beverages within explicitly permitted limits and transport conditions

Matches, lighters, and certain heat-generating devices subject to stipulated conditions

Dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) plus particular specialized items used for transport or preservation

Certain equipment or tools containing fuel or possessing an engine

Specific non-infectious specimens, specialized equipment, and items serving highly specialized purposes.

🔎 INSPECT

Meticulously inspect your luggage before arriving at the airport.

✋ DON’T ARBITRARILY CARRY

Don’t bring along weapons, explosives, flammables, or explicitly banned hazardous items.

📢 DECLARE

Proactively declare if you’re carrying restricted items or things with unclear transport conditions.

👮 COMPLY

Strictly follow the guidance provided by aviation security forces and aircraft operators.

📞 ASK FIRST – FLY SAFELY

If you’re unsure, it’s highly recommended to contact the airline or aviation security for proper guidance prior to checking in.

Aviation safety essentially starts with the items

passengers choose to bring along!

By Minh Thu - Translated by Thanh Tam